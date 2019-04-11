EA EDUCATION GROUP INC.: EA Education Announces Resignation of Directors

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2019 / EA Education Group Inc. (the 'Company') (CSE: EA) announced today the resignation of two directors, Herrick Lau and Anthony Chang.

The Board of Directors is actively seeking to fill the resulting vacancies on the Board and is reviewing candidates for the positions.

About EA Education Group Inc.

The Company is a Toronto-based provider of education services.



On behalf of the Board of Directors:



'Wen Xu'

Chair of the Board

