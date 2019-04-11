sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.04.2019

11.04.2019 | 22:08
EA EDUCATION GROUP INC.: EA Education Announces Resignation of Directors

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2019 / EA Education Group Inc. (the 'Company') (CSE: EA) announced today the resignation of two directors, Herrick Lau and Anthony Chang.

The Board of Directors is actively seeking to fill the resulting vacancies on the Board and is reviewing candidates for the positions.

About EA Education Group Inc.

The Company is a Toronto-based provider of education services.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

'Wen Xu'
Chair of the Board

For further information, please contact:

Wen (Wendy) Xu
Phone: 647-556-3478
Email: wendy.eaedu@gmail.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: EA EDUCATION GROUP INC.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/541707/EA-Education-Announces-Resignation-of-Directors


