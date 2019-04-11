Eagle Alpha, the leading provider of alternative data solutions to buyers and vendors, has observed increasing usage of alternative data by private equity firms. Eagle Alpha is pleased to announce new solutions for private equity firms.

Today Eagle Alpha published a white paper to introduce alternative data, outline the rationale for private equity funds to work with alternative data, give examples of insights that can be obtained, provide case studies, discuss the challenges encountered and outline Eagle Alpha's solutions for private equity funds.

Eagle Alpha has four solutions for private equity firms. The first is Bespoke Projects which can be the outsourced data science team or complement an internal team. The second is Data Sourcing. Eagle Alpha has spent over 6 years identifying and analyzing hundreds of alternative datasets worldwide therefore can solve key challenges such as dataset discovery, quality screening and dataset prioritization. The third is Eagle Alpha provides access to the best 'Core' Datasets that are the must haves for sector agnostic private equity firms. And finally, Data Forum demonstrates to clients how to obtain insights from each of the twenty four categories of alternative data.

"Alternative data is being used by private equity firms for idea generation, acquisition due diligence and portfolio monitoring. A significant number of insights on private companies can be gleaned using alternative data. For example, insights can be obtained regarding competitive analysis, manufacturing, revenue, customers, people, mobile strategy and R&D analysis" said Emmett Kilduff, CEO of Eagle Alpha.

