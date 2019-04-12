Obtained importing license and signed on seven Dalmatian wineries

Croatian Premium Wine Imports, Inc. (CPWI), today announced it obtained its federal import license to import Croatian wines into the USA. With direct access to many Dalmatian wineries producing indigenous varietals such as Plavac Mali, Posip, and Tribidrag (the original varietal known in the US as Zinfandel), CPWI is starting to work with wineries in the Komarna appellation in the Dubrovnik-Neretva county, which are focused on producing premium quality wines.

"Croatian wines have been sought after, yet there has been little representation of high-quality boutique wines on the US market," said Win Burke, CPWI's co-founder and CEO. "We are starting the US importing business by representing the award-winning Komarna appellation and its varietals. We have just received approval from the US Treasury TTB for our importing license to the US and are working with our Komarna partners on the logistics of our first shipment."

Croatian Premium Wine Imports, Inc.

The CPWI team has its roots in the Dubrovnik-Neretva County and thus started partnering first with the Komarna region. The Komarna winegrowing area was planted in 2008, and in April 2013 received its official name the Komarna appellation. It consists of seven wineries which have created a cooperative called K7, The Komarna Seven. The wineries have a rarely-seen collaborative approach to working together on all elements of wine production, including jointly posting the weather station, collaborating on irrigation, and other segments of the wine business, including distribution.

"Komarna has become recognized for the quality of our wines in Croatia and Europe, we would like to increase our visibility and presence in the US, and I am delighted we became partners with the CPWI team to import and distribute the K7 wines," said Mihovil Stimac, Chairman of the K7 Cooperative. "I am confident that with the quality of our winemaking and their business skills and deep Croatian roots and knowledge, the CPWI team will be successful in showcasing Komarna's wines to the wine aficionados in the States, and we look forward to a long partnership."

About Croatian Premium Wine Imports (CPWI)

Based in Boston, Mass., CPWI imports, distributes and promotes boutique Croatian wines in the US. Currently representing wineries from the Dubrovnik county in Dalmatia, including all seven wineries in the Komarna region, the K7 Cooperative, we continue to expand our portfolio of boutique wines that provide the distinctive high-quality taste of Croatia, including Plavac Mali, Zinfandel and Posip. For more information or inquiries, visit www.croatianpremiumwine.com, contact us at info@croatianpremiumwine.com and follow us at Linkedin, Twitter and Facebook.

