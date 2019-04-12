WLN is a leading provider of water, soil and air testing services to multiple industries across Indonesia. The company has ISO 17025 accredited laboratories in Manado (North Sulawesi) and Bogor (West Java), as well as an office in Makassar (South Sulawesi).

Established in 2008, WLN employs approximately 70 people, with 2018 revenues in excess of IDR 27 billion (CHF 1.9 million).

"This acquisition will enable us to offer Environment, Health and Safety services in Indonesia and will further complement our existing network in the country," said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS.

