Diesel Technology Forum: bauma2019: Tomorrow's Construction and Mining Technology Will Be Connected, Electrified and Diesel

Largest Global Construction and Mining Equipment Expo Reveals Continued Lead Role for Advanced Diesel Technologies Alongside Emerging Alternatives

MUNICH, April 12, 2019, the latest installment of the world's largest equipment exposition taking place now in Munich. The expo highlights the workhorses of the construction, mining and earth-moving industries from the world's leading equipment and engine manufacturers.



"The credentials for the future are innovative, automated, efficient, connected and clean, which ensures that advanced diesel technology will continue to play a dominant role in these vital sectors of the global economy," said Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Diesel Technology Forum. "Equipment on display in Munich by industry innovators and leaders including AGCO, Bosch, Caterpillar, CNH Industrial, Cummins, John Deere, MTU, Volvo Pentaand Yanmardemonstrate diesel's continued capability to meet the commercial demands of customers along with improved environmental performance that will keep clean diesel in the driver's seat of the global economy for decades to come."



Diesel engines are the technology of choice for powering most of the largest off-road machinesand equipment typesaround the globe, due to the energy density of diesel fuel and the inherent efficiency of the diesel engine to convert this energy into work. Today, 15 sectors of the global economydepend on diesel.



"This year, bauma is also center stage for industry showing off the latest generation of clean - the new EU Stage V requirements," said Schaeffer. "These state-of-the-art advanced technology diesel engines deliver even nearer-to-zero performance, the most stringent the world has ever seen. Even alongside the electric and electrified technologies now in development, clean diesel will still be the dominant power under the hoods of the largest mining trucks, down to the smallest compact machines, for decades to come."



Today's diesel engines incorporate a full range of strategies that enhance performance and meet increasingly stringent global emissions standards. Technologies range from Selective Catalytic Reductionto other engine strategies and emissions control technologies, which deliver near-zero black carbon and nitrogen oxide emissions, and lower greenhouse gas emissions.



The year 2019 marks the introduction of the new European Euro V standards kicked for new equipment manufactured beginning in January 2019. U.S. Tier 4 standards for heavy-duty off-road engines came into effect with model-year 2014 vehicles and equipment. China 6 standards come into effect in July 2020. India's Bharat Stage VI standards will take full effect in 2020, and the phase-in of BSVI-compliant clean fuels began in April 2018.



"It's all about doing more work with less fuel, not only on a machine basis but also through integrated and connected site ecosystem," said Schaeffer. "Engine and equipment manufacturers are innovating to achieve increased productivity and fuel-saving for their customers, including for example hybrid and energy storage systems, where smaller diesel engines serve as electrical generators to lessen the load and deliver fuel savings and emission reductions."



New diesel-powered equipment highlighted at the Expo include:

Bosch displayed modular common-rail injection systems for diesel engines of various sizes ( Source (https://www.bosch-presse.de/pressportal/de/en/bauma-2019-187264.html)).

displayed modular common-rail injection systems for diesel engines of various sizes ( (https://www.bosch-presse.de/pressportal/de/en/bauma-2019-187264.html)). Caterpillar Inc. showed off the 988K XE, Caterpillar's first diesel/electric-drive wheel loader ( Source (https://www.cat.com/en_US/news/machine-press-releases/caterpillar-rewrites-the-rules-of-the-jobsite-at-bauma-munich-2019.html)) alongside four new mini-excavator models, all powered by Tier 4 Cat C1.1 diesel engines: the 301.5, 301.7 CR, 301.8 and 302 CR ( Source (https://canada.constructconnect.com/dcn/news/others/2019/04/caterpillar-rolls-next-generation-micro-excavators)). Caterpillar's completely redesigned R1700 underground mining loader was also on display, available in three different emissions configurations including the Cat C13 diesel engine rated 269 kW (361 hp) in standard configuration or 257 kW (345 hp) in EU Stage V compliant form ( Source (https://dieselprogress.com/bauma-2019/cat-brings-64-machines-to-bauma/26879/)).

showed off the 988K XE, Caterpillar's first diesel/electric-drive wheel loader ( (https://www.cat.com/en_US/news/machine-press-releases/caterpillar-rewrites-the-rules-of-the-jobsite-at-bauma-munich-2019.html)) alongside four new mini-excavator models, all powered by Tier 4 Cat C1.1 diesel engines: the 301.5, 301.7 CR, 301.8 and 302 CR ( (https://canada.constructconnect.com/dcn/news/others/2019/04/caterpillar-rolls-next-generation-micro-excavators)). Caterpillar's completely redesigned R1700 underground mining loader was also on display, available in three different emissions configurations including the Cat C13 diesel engine rated 269 kW (361 hp) in standard configuration or 257 kW (345 hp) in EU Stage V compliant form ( (https://dieselprogress.com/bauma-2019/cat-brings-64-machines-to-bauma/26879/)). Cummins debuted its Euro Stage V-compliant QSK60 engine, designed for use in mining equipment, excavators and dump trucks ( Source (https://www.cummins.com/news/releases/2019/04/08/cummins-stage-v-digs-interest-bauma)). The company also showed off its Euro Stage V-compliant B6.7 diesel engine and F3.8 diesel power unit ( Source (https://dieselprogress.com/news/industry-news/cummins-to-debut-engine/25153/)).

debuted its Euro Stage V-compliant QSK60 engine, designed for use in mining equipment, excavators and dump trucks ( (https://www.cummins.com/news/releases/2019/04/08/cummins-stage-v-digs-interest-bauma)). The company also showed off its Euro Stage V-compliant B6.7 diesel engine and F3.8 diesel power unit ( (https://dieselprogress.com/news/industry-news/cummins-to-debut-engine/25153/)). CASE Construction Equipment showed off the Case 1121G wheeled loader, which uses a Stage IV FPT Industrial engine without a diesel particulate filter, and the Case CX90D MSR swing excavator, which uses a Stage V Yanmar engine. A Case 821G waste handler wheel loader was also on display, featuring a Stage V engine using FPT Industrial's Hi-eSCR2 after-treatment technology, alongside the Case TV450, the largest compact track loader ever produced by CASE ( Source (https://www.casece.com/emea/en-eu/resources/news/2019/case-at-bauma-2019)).

showed off the Case 1121G wheeled loader, which uses a Stage IV FPT Industrial engine without a diesel particulate filter, and the Case CX90D MSR swing excavator, which uses a Stage V Yanmar engine. A Case 821G waste handler wheel loader was also on display, featuring a Stage V engine using FPT Industrial's Hi-eSCR2 after-treatment technology, alongside the Case TV450, the largest compact track loader ever produced by CASE ( (https://www.casece.com/emea/en-eu/resources/news/2019/case-at-bauma-2019)). FPT Industrial unveiled a brand-new lineup of Stage V compliant diesel engines, including the F34, F36 and PowerPack designs ( Source (https://engineering-update.co.uk/2019/04/09/fpt-industrial-further-extends-its-stage-v-portfolio-and-presents-alternative-propulsion-offering-at-bauma-2019/)).

unveiled a brand-new lineup of Stage V compliant diesel engines, including the F34, F36 and PowerPack designs ( (https://engineering-update.co.uk/2019/04/09/fpt-industrial-further-extends-its-stage-v-portfolio-and-presents-alternative-propulsion-offering-at-bauma-2019/)). John Deere Power Systems showed off its newly certified Euro Stage V diesel engine lineup, which range from its variable-speed engine families below 56 kW (75 hp) and above 130 kW (174 hp) as well as its constant speed engine families ( Source (https://dieselprogress.com/news/industry-news/deere-stage-5-diesels-at-bauma/25422/)).

showed off its newly certified Euro Stage V diesel engine lineup, which range from its variable-speed engine families below 56 kW (75 hp) and above 130 kW (174 hp) as well as its constant speed engine families ( (https://dieselprogress.com/news/industry-news/deere-stage-5-diesels-at-bauma/25422/)). John Deere via the Wirtgen Group unveiled new W 210 Fi, W 200 Fi and W 200 F milling machines, which rely on a high-torque diesel engine; paired with Wirtgen's telematics solutions, the milling machine delivers reduced diesel, water and tool consumption, as well as lower CO2 and noise emissions ( Source (https://www.khl.com/construction-europe/wirtgens-new-milling-machines/137721.article)). Wirtgen also showcased the 622GP and 672GP motor graders, which use Tier 4 Final John Deere diesel engines ( Source (https://www.oemoffhighway.com/bauma/press-release/21062730/john-deere-worldwide-construction-forestry-div-john-deere-displays-construction-equipment-for-first-time-at-bauma)).

unveiled new W 210 Fi, W 200 Fi and W 200 F milling machines, which rely on a high-torque diesel engine; paired with Wirtgen's telematics solutions, the milling machine delivers reduced diesel, water and tool consumption, as well as lower CO2 and noise emissions ( (https://www.khl.com/construction-europe/wirtgens-new-milling-machines/137721.article)). Wirtgen also showcased the 622GP and 672GP motor graders, which use Tier 4 Final John Deere diesel engines ( (https://www.oemoffhighway.com/bauma/press-release/21062730/john-deere-worldwide-construction-forestry-div-john-deere-displays-construction-equipment-for-first-time-at-bauma)). Perkins showed off its new line of Stage V off-highway diesel engines ( Source (https://www.khl.com/international-cranes-and-specialized-transport/bauma-last-minute-news/137691.article)), alongside three hybrid power solutions designed to integrate with the Perkins Syncro 2.8-liter diesel engine ( Source (https://dieselprogress.com/bauma-2019/hybrids-stage-5-and-dpfs-for-perkins/26840/)).

showed off its new line of Stage V off-highway diesel engines ( (https://www.khl.com/international-cranes-and-specialized-transport/bauma-last-minute-news/137691.article)), alongside three hybrid power solutions designed to integrate with the Perkins Syncro 2.8-liter diesel engine ( (https://dieselprogress.com/bauma-2019/hybrids-stage-5-and-dpfs-for-perkins/26840/)). Rolls-Royce presented its EU Stage V / U.S. Tier 4 final certified engines from MTU, based on commercial vehicle engines from Daimler. The MTU engines cover a power range of 115 to 480 kW and have been available as standard production engines since June 2018 ( Source (https://www.industryemea.com/16978-bauma-2019-mtu-engines-from-rolls-royce-are-eu-stage-v-winners.htm)).

presented its EU Stage V / U.S. Tier 4 final certified engines from MTU, based on commercial vehicle engines from Daimler. The MTU engines cover a power range of 115 to 480 kW and have been available as standard production engines since June 2018 ( (https://www.industryemea.com/16978-bauma-2019-mtu-engines-from-rolls-royce-are-eu-stage-v-winners.htm)). Rolls-Royce and MTU Onsite Energy partnered to unveil microgrid solutions for mines, pairing diesel and gas generator sets with battery containers and photovoltaic and wind power plants to create autonomous power grids ( Source (http://www.globalenergyworld.com/news/sustainable-energy/2019/04/05/sustainable-energy-supply-mining-industry-rollsroyce-offers-microgrid-solutions-mtu-onsite-energy)).

partnered to unveil microgrid solutions for mines, pairing diesel and gas generator sets with battery containers and photovoltaic and wind power plants to create autonomous power grids ( (http://www.globalenergyworld.com/news/sustainable-energy/2019/04/05/sustainable-energy-supply-mining-industry-rollsroyce-offers-microgrid-solutions-mtu-onsite-energy)). Volvo Penta is displaying its full range of new Stage V diesel engine solutions ( Source ). (https://www.volvopenta.com/industrialoffroad/en-en/news/2019/apr/bauma-2019--volvo-penta-stage-v-solution-delivers-up-to-5--fuel-.html)

is displaying its full range of new Stage V diesel engine solutions ( ). (https://www.volvopenta.com/industrialoffroad/en-en/news/2019/apr/bauma-2019--volvo-penta-stage-v-solution-delivers-up-to-5--fuel-.html) Yanmar exhibited its newly certified Stage V off-road engines, the 4TN107FHT and 4TN107TT ( Source (https://www.yanmar.com/global/engine/news/2019/04/05/53418.html)).

exhibited its newly certified Stage V off-road engines, the 4TN107FHT and 4TN107TT ( (https://www.yanmar.com/global/engine/news/2019/04/05/53418.html)). Bell Equipment marked the transition of many of its products from Stage IV/Tier 4 final to Stage V compliance, noting the innovative solutions developed by its long-time diesel engine partners Mercedes-Benz and MTU ( Source (https://hub-4.com/news/bell-equipment-at-bauma-2019-global-adt-specialist)).

marked the transition of many of its products from Stage IV/Tier 4 final to Stage V compliance, noting the innovative solutions developed by its long-time diesel engine partners Mercedes-Benz and MTU ( (https://hub-4.com/news/bell-equipment-at-bauma-2019-global-adt-specialist)). Hatz presented its E1 Technology, the world's first electronically controlled fuel injection system and digital control unit for single-cylinder diesel engines in the industrial sector, and announced that its full range of engines are Stage V and Tier 4 Final compliant ( Source (https://www.oemoffhighway.com/engines/press-release/21045835/hatz-diesel-hatz-presenting-electronicallycontrolled-singlecylinder-engine-at-bauma-2019)).

presented its E1 Technology, the world's first electronically controlled fuel injection system and digital control unit for single-cylinder diesel engines in the industrial sector, and announced that its full range of engines are Stage V and Tier 4 Final compliant ( (https://www.oemoffhighway.com/engines/press-release/21045835/hatz-diesel-hatz-presenting-electronicallycontrolled-singlecylinder-engine-at-bauma-2019)). Himoinsa unveiled its new S5 Range of Stage V-compliant generator sets, featuring diesel engines made by Yanmar, FPT and Scania ( Source (https://dieselprogress.com/bauma-2019/himoinsas-stage-5-gen-sets/26806/)).

unveiled its new S5 Range of Stage V-compliant generator sets, featuring diesel engines made by Yanmar, FPT and Scania ( (https://dieselprogress.com/bauma-2019/himoinsas-stage-5-gen-sets/26806/)). Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) showcased the ZW75-6 and ZW95-6, new Stage V-compliant diesel-powered compact wheeled loaders, and the ZX85USB-6 a Stage V-compliant diesel-powered compact excavator ( Source (https://www.khl.com/international-construction/bauma-showguide-earthmoving-equipment-/137764.article)).

showcased the ZW75-6 and ZW95-6, new Stage V-compliant diesel-powered compact wheeled loaders, and the ZX85USB-6 a Stage V-compliant diesel-powered compact excavator ( (https://www.khl.com/international-construction/bauma-showguide-earthmoving-equipment-/137764.article)). Hyundai 's HX10A, a new 1-tonne mini excavator, is available with Hyundai Twin Drive capability: operators can choose to use the standard Yanmar diesel engine or an electric-only mode ( Source (https://lectura.press/en/article/new-hyundai-1-tonne-mini-excavator-premiers-at-bauma-2019/46298)).

's HX10A, a new 1-tonne mini excavator, is available with Hyundai Twin Drive capability: operators can choose to use the standard Yanmar diesel engine or an electric-only mode ( (https://lectura.press/en/article/new-hyundai-1-tonne-mini-excavator-premiers-at-bauma-2019/46298)). Hyundai Construction Europe unveiled its new A-series equipment - crawler excavators, wheel loaders, wheeled excavators, and mini excavators - all featuring Stage V compliance and an enhanced all-in-one exhaust aftertreatment system ( Source (https://www.constructionshows.com/hyundai-construction-equipment-europe-hcee-kicks-off-introduction-new-a-series-excavators-wheel-loaders-bauma-2019/)).

unveiled its new A-series equipment - crawler excavators, wheel loaders, wheeled excavators, and mini excavators - all featuring Stage V compliance and an enhanced all-in-one exhaust aftertreatment system ( (https://www.constructionshows.com/hyundai-construction-equipment-europe-hcee-kicks-off-introduction-new-a-series-excavators-wheel-loaders-bauma-2019/)). Kato Cranes launched the KA-1000RX wheeled mobile crane, powered by a Stage IV Daimler diesel engine, and the CR-250RV Cityrange crane, powered by a Cummins QSB Stage V diesel engine ( Source (https://www.khl.com/international-cranes-and-specialized-transport/new-kato-cranes-at-bauma/137828.article)).

launched the KA-1000RX wheeled mobile crane, powered by a Stage IV Daimler diesel engine, and the CR-250RV Cityrange crane, powered by a Cummins QSB Stage V diesel engine ( (https://www.khl.com/international-cranes-and-specialized-transport/new-kato-cranes-at-bauma/137828.article)). Kleemann presented its heavy-duty MOBICAT MC 120 Z PRO mobile jaw crusher for use in quarries, featuring a powerful diesel-electric drive that supports external power supply ( Source (http://rockproducts.com/news-late/18415-bauma-kleemann-focusing-on-high-performance-machines.html)).

presented its heavy-duty MOBICAT MC 120 Z PRO mobile jaw crusher for use in quarries, featuring a powerful diesel-electric drive that supports external power supply ( (http://rockproducts.com/news-late/18415-bauma-kleemann-focusing-on-high-performance-machines.html)). Kobelco Construction Machinery Europe B.V. launched the diesel-powered Kobelco SK850LC-10E, the company's largest excavator yet. The excavator is Euro Stage V compliant ( Source (https://indd.adobe.com/view/07ab0a8f-65f4-4aaa-9572-a4bb4bf192aa)).

launched the diesel-powered Kobelco SK850LC-10E, the company's largest excavator yet. The excavator is Euro Stage V compliant ( (https://indd.adobe.com/view/07ab0a8f-65f4-4aaa-9572-a4bb4bf192aa)). Kohler unveiled the Euro Stage V-compliant K-HEM Hybrid Energy Module, a hybrid electrical and mechanical power generation unit which pairs a KDW 1003 diesel engine with a 48V electric motor; the system is so clean it does not require a diesel particulate filter ( Source (https://indd.adobe.com/view/07ab0a8f-65f4-4aaa-9572-a4bb4bf192aa)).

unveiled the Euro Stage V-compliant K-HEM Hybrid Energy Module, a hybrid electrical and mechanical power generation unit which pairs a KDW 1003 diesel engine with a 48V electric motor; the system is so clean it does not require a diesel particulate filter ( (https://indd.adobe.com/view/07ab0a8f-65f4-4aaa-9572-a4bb4bf192aa)). Komatsu Europe showed off its HB215LC-3 and HB365NLC-3 hybrid excavators, both powered by Stage IV diesel engines ( Source (https://www.khl.com/international-construction/bauma-showguide-earthmoving-equipment-/137764.article)).

showed off its HB215LC-3 and HB365NLC-3 hybrid excavators, both powered by Stage IV diesel engines ( (https://www.khl.com/international-construction/bauma-showguide-earthmoving-equipment-/137764.article)). Kramer Werke GmbH introduced its Stage V-compliant 5065 wheel loader and 8095 machine ( Source (https://www.oemoffhighway.com/trends/equipment-launches/press-release/21048469/kramerwerke-gmbh-kramer-presenting-new-telescopic-wheel-loader-8145t-at-bauma-2019)).

introduced its Stage V-compliant 5065 wheel loader and 8095 machine ( (https://www.oemoffhighway.com/trends/equipment-launches/press-release/21048469/kramerwerke-gmbh-kramer-presenting-new-telescopic-wheel-loader-8145t-at-bauma-2019)). Kubota displayed its expanded diesel engine lineup, which now includes the 200-hp U.S. Tier 4/Euro Stage V-compliant 5-L V5009 engine - the winner of the "Diesel of the Year" award - ( Source (https://indd.adobe.com/view/07ab0a8f-65f4-4aaa-9572-a4bb4bf192aa), Source (https://www.constructionequipmentguide.com/kubota-named-first-japanese-winner-of-diesel-of-the-year-with-v5009-engine/43850)) and launched its KX037-4 hydraulic excavator, powered by a Stage V Kubota diesel engine ( Source (https://www.khl.com/international-construction/bauma-showguide-earthmoving-equipment-/137764.article)).

displayed its expanded diesel engine lineup, which now includes the 200-hp U.S. Tier 4/Euro Stage V-compliant 5-L V5009 engine - the winner of the "Diesel of the Year" award - ( (https://indd.adobe.com/view/07ab0a8f-65f4-4aaa-9572-a4bb4bf192aa), (https://www.constructionequipmentguide.com/kubota-named-first-japanese-winner-of-diesel-of-the-year-with-v5009-engine/43850)) and launched its KX037-4 hydraulic excavator, powered by a Stage V Kubota diesel engine ( (https://www.khl.com/international-construction/bauma-showguide-earthmoving-equipment-/137764.article)). Liebherr unveiled a new LTM 1110-5.1 five-axle crane, powered by a six-cylinder, 400-kW (536.4-hp) diesel engine compliant with the new European stage V emissions directive ( Source (http://www.cranehotline.com/articles/9094/liebherr_releases_ltm_111051_at_bauma/)). Liebherr also presented its T-236 diesel-electric 100-ton mining truck, which completed its testing phase and is now operational in mines in Austria and Africa ( Source (https://www.globalminingreview.com/product-news/09042019/liebherr-mining-goes-electric/)).

unveiled a new LTM 1110-5.1 five-axle crane, powered by a six-cylinder, 400-kW (536.4-hp) diesel engine compliant with the new European stage V emissions directive ( (http://www.cranehotline.com/articles/9094/liebherr_releases_ltm_111051_at_bauma/)). Liebherr also presented its T-236 diesel-electric 100-ton mining truck, which completed its testing phase and is now operational in mines in Austria and Africa ( (https://www.globalminingreview.com/product-news/09042019/liebherr-mining-goes-electric/)). Link-Belt announced a new 120|RT rough terrain crane, powered by a Cummins Stage V diesel engine ( Source (https://www.khl.com/international-cranes-and-specialized-transport/bauma-last-minute-news/137691.article)).

announced a new 120|RT rough terrain crane, powered by a Cummins Stage V diesel engine ( (https://www.khl.com/international-cranes-and-specialized-transport/bauma-last-minute-news/137691.article)). LiuGong and Dressta unveiled the new 848H and 856H wheeled loaders, powered by Cummins QSB Stage V diesel engines; the 890H, powered by a Cummins Stage IV diesel engine; and the TD-15 crawler dozer, featuring a Stage V-compliant powertrain ( Source (https://www.khl.com/international-construction/bauma-showguide-earthmoving-equipment-/137764.article)).

unveiled the new 848H and 856H wheeled loaders, powered by Cummins QSB Stage V diesel engines; the 890H, powered by a Cummins Stage IV diesel engine; and the TD-15 crawler dozer, featuring a Stage V-compliant powertrain ( (https://www.khl.com/international-construction/bauma-showguide-earthmoving-equipment-/137764.article)). MAN Engines debuted the D4276, a straight-six 16.2 L engine developed for heavy-duty off-highway machines, like construction vehicles ( Source (https://www.khl.com/international-cranes-and-specialized-transport/bauma-last-minute-news/137691.article)).

debuted the D4276, a straight-six 16.2 L engine developed for heavy-duty off-highway machines, like construction vehicles ( (https://www.khl.com/international-cranes-and-specialized-transport/bauma-last-minute-news/137691.article)). Manitowoc Cranes launched the Grove GMK3050-2 and GMK6300L-1 all-terrain cranes, compliant with Euro Stage V standards; the GMK6300L-1 features an engine from Mercedes-Benz ( Source (https://www.oemoffhighway.com/trends/equipment-launches/press-release/21063482/the-manitowoc-company-inc-three-new-grove-allterrain-cranes-at-bauma-2019)).

launched the Grove GMK3050-2 and GMK6300L-1 all-terrain cranes, compliant with Euro Stage V standards; the GMK6300L-1 features an engine from Mercedes-Benz ( (https://www.oemoffhighway.com/trends/equipment-launches/press-release/21063482/the-manitowoc-company-inc-three-new-grove-allterrain-cranes-at-bauma-2019)). XCMG showcased its XC9 series loaders, which meet Stage V and Tier 4 Final requirements ( Source (https://www.oemoffhighway.com/bauma/press-release/21062445/xcmg-xcmg-to-bring-latest-machinery-and-construction-solutions-to-bauma-2019)).

showcased its XC9 series loaders, which meet Stage V and Tier 4 Final requirements ( (https://www.oemoffhighway.com/bauma/press-release/21062445/xcmg-xcmg-to-bring-latest-machinery-and-construction-solutions-to-bauma-2019)). Zoomlion CIFA debuted the MK28E, a diesel-electric hybrid truck mixer pump capable of operating with the diesel engine turned off (Source (https://www.lavocedinovara.com/adnkronos/immedia/zoomlion-debuts-worlds-first-hybrid-truck-mixer-pump-at-bauma-2019/)).

In Their Own Words:

"Our founder Clessie Cummins recognized the benefits of diesel technology and transformed it into a reliable, everyday power source for a broad range of uses…We have made significant strides for Stage V, but we won't stop there. We will continue to develop clean diesel technology, complimented by our alternative power solutions, that meet the needs of our customers and the environment in the future." Alexei Ustinov, Cummins' vice president of off-highway engine business (https://www.constructionplantworld.com/news/2019/04/cummins-shows-100-years-of-engine-innovation-at-bauma/)

"While the off-highway industry continues to grow and adapt to changing market needs and value propositions, its demands for reliability, durability, and performance remain the same. A rugged market requires a product that can meet expectations in a variety of applications - whether diesel, hybrid or electric." Darren Almond, drivetrain product planning manager for John Deere Power Systems (https://dieselprogress.com/news/industry-news/deere-powers-electrification-program/26623/)

"We believe that the market is not yet ready for a full-electric machine providing all the capabilities that a clean-diesel engine is providing." Alessandro Bellissima, Yanmar's head of European research (https://www.ivtinternational.com/news/autonomous-vehicles/yanmar-unveils-futuristic-concept-vehicle.html)

Links for More Information:

https://www.dieselforum.org/policyinsider/the-big-machines-come-out-to-play (https://www.dieselforum.org/policyinsider/the-big-machines-come-out-to-play)

https://www.dieselforum.org/policyinsider/diesel-builds-america-s-infrastructure (https://www.dieselforum.org/policyinsider/diesel-builds-america-s-infrastructure)

https://www.dieselforum.org/policyinsider/it-takes-brains-and-brawn-to-get-big-things-done-fast (https://www.dieselforum.org/policyinsider/it-takes-brains-and-brawn-to-get-big-things-done-fast)

https://www.dieselforum.org/news/improving-global-air-quality-by-accelerating-the-introduction-of-cleaner-fuels-and-the-newest-generations-of-diesel-technology (https://www.dieselforum.org/news/improving-global-air-quality-by-accelerating-the-introduction-of-cleaner-fuels-and-the-newest-generations-of-diesel-technology)

https://www.dieselforum.org/policyinsider/unfcc-cop24-three-ways-the-new-generation-of-diesel-power-helps-meet-the-global-climate-challenge (https://www.dieselforum.org/policyinsider/unfcc-cop24-three-ways-the-new-generation-of-diesel-power-helps-meet-the-global-climate-challenge)

# # #

About The Diesel Technology Forum

The Diesel Technology Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of diesel engines, fuel and technology. Forum members are leaders in clean diesel technology and represent the three key elements of the modern clean-diesel system: advanced engines, vehicles and equipment, cleaner diesel fuel and emissions-control systems. For more information visit https://www.dieselforum.org/.