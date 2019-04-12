

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Danone (DANOY.PK) announced it has signed a definitive agreement for the sale of Earthbound Farm, the US organic salads business, to Taylor Farms, a family-owned salads and fresh foods company. The company said the sale of Earthbound Farm is part of Danone's portfolio management and capital allocation optimization strategy.



Earthbound Farm, founded in 1984 in California, is the largest producer of organic salads in the US. The company had been owned by WhiteWave Foods since 2013. Danone acquired WhiteWave in 2017.



