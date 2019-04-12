Tobii's Annual Report 2018 Available on the Website

STOCKHOLM, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB has today published its Annual Report for 2018 on the website. The document includes Tobii's Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance Report.

The Annual Report 2018 is available in Swedish and English on Tobii's website under financial reports.

The fiscal year covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2018.

This information is information that Tobii AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication on April 12, 2019, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

Contact

Ola Elmeland,

Investor Relations,

Tobii AB,

phone: +46 (0) 734 409 862,

e-mail: ola.elmeland@tobii.com

