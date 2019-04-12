sprite-preloader
12.04.2019 | 08:13
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Tobii's Annual Report 2018 Available on the Website

STOCKHOLM, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB has today published its Annual Report for 2018 on the website. The document includes Tobii's Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance Report.

The Annual Report 2018 is available in Swedish and English on Tobii's website under financial reports.

The fiscal year covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2018.

This information is information that Tobii AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication on April 12, 2019, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

Contact

Ola Elmeland,
Investor Relations,
Tobii AB,
phone: +46 (0) 734 409 862,
e-mail: ola.elmeland@tobii.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/tobii-s-annual-report-2018-available-on-the-website,c2786271

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2874/2786271/1024965.pdf

Tobii Annual Report 2018

https://mb.cision.com/Public/2874/2786271/ac22fa0f5ca67297.pdf

Tobii annual report 2018 available on website - press release - April 12 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire