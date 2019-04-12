

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) stated that given the popularity of the Standard Plus relative to the Standard, the company has made the decision to simplify its production operations to better optimize cost, minimize complexity and streamline operations. Model 3 Standard will now be a software-limited version of the Standard Plus, and Tesla is taking it off the online ordering menu. Its range will be limited by 10%, and several features will be disabled via software.



Tesla stated that it is making the changes to ensure that its online order process is focused exclusively on the three Model 3 variants customers want most. Tesla noted that all its vehicles now come with Autopilot bundled as a standard feature for less than the prior cost of the option.



