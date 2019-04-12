Castellum's Interim Report January-March 2019 to be Published on April 24, 2019 - Invitation to Teleconference

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --On Wednesday April 24, 2019, 08:00 am (CET), Castellum will publish the Interim Report January-March 2019. Investors, analysts and journalists are hereby invited to participate in a teleconference at 09:00 am (CET) on the same date.

The Interim report January-March 2019 will be presented during the teleconference which will be hosted by Castellum's CEO Henrik Saxborn and CFO Ulrika Danielsson. The presentation will also include a Q&A session and will be held in English.

Date:April 24, 2019

Time: Report published 08:00 am (CET)

Teleconference 09:00 am (CET)

To participate in the teleconference, please dial in on any of the telephone numbers below at least ten minutes before the teleconference:

SE: +46856642706

UK: +443333009264

US: +18338230590

NL:+31207219496

You can access the presentation and the conference via the streaming link below:

https://financialhearings.com/event/11808



The Interim Report January-March 2019 and presentation will be available on Castellum.com:

https://www.castellum.se/en/investor-relations/download-center/

Castellum AB (publ)

For further information, contact:

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB, phone +46-(0)706 47 12 61

Isabelle Ljunggren, Investor Relations, Castellum AB, phone +46-(0)708 30 08 90

www.castellum.com

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 89.2 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.3 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Castellum AB (publ), Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg | Corp Id no SE 556475-5550 | Phone +46 (0)31-60 74 00 | www.castellum.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-s-interim-report-january-march-2019-to-be-published-on-april-24--2019---invitation-to-tele,c2787158

The following files are available for download: