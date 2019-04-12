DJ Severstal reports Q1 2019 operational results

PAO Severstal (SVST) Severstal reports Q1 2019 operational results 12-Apr-2019 / 09:02 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Severstal reports Q1 2019 operational results Moscow, Russia - 12 April 2019 - PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, today announces its operational results for Q1 2019. Q1 2019 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS · Hot metal output increased 6% q/q in Q1 2019 to 2.36 mln tonnes (Q4 2018: 2.23 mln tonnes) following short-term maintenance works at BF#2 in the previous quarter. Crude steel production grew to 3.04 mln tonnes (Q4 2018: 2.94 mln tonnes) reflecting an increase in pig iron production and production growth of EAF billets. · Consolidated steel product sales increased 3% q/q to 2.83 mln tonnes in Q1 2019 (Q4 2018: 2.76 mln tonnes), following short-term maintenance works at rolling-mill facilities in the previous quarter and an increase in productivity of aggregates. The share of domestic sales rose to 65% due to their increased attractiveness of domestic sales (Q4 2018: 62%). · The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio remained flat at 44% (Q4 2018: 44%), driven by a decline in sales of semi-finished products, which was offset by higher sales of galvanised, colour coated and hot rolled thick plate. · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol declined 1% due to long-wall repositionings at Vorgashorskaya, Zapolyarnaya and Komsomolskaya mines, but remained at historically high levels reflecting the high production rate. · Iron ore pellet sales declined 4% to 2.83 mln tonnes (Q4 2018: 2.94 mln tonnes) as a result of lower production volumes in Q1 2019 and a stock sell-off in the previous quarter. SUMMARY OF KEY PRODUCTION, SALES VOLUMES Production, Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Change, % Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Change, % thousands of tonnes Crude Steel 3,044 2,941 4% 3,044 3,033 0% (Russian Steel) Hot metal 2,363 2,233 6% 2,363 2,347 1% (Russian Steel) Sales Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Change, % Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Change, % volumes, thousands of tonnes Coking coal 1,031 1,043 (1%) 1,031 628 64% concentrate Iron ore 2,832 2,943 (4%) 2,832 2,377 19% pellets Iron ore 1,301 1,430 (9%) 1,301 1,292 1% concentrate Total steel 2,832 2,755 3% 2,832 2,864 (1%) products (Consolidate d) Total steel 2,843 2,766 3% 2,843 2,874 (1%) products (Russian Steel) High value Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Change, % Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Change, % added steel products, % Severstal 44% 44% (0 ppts) 44% 45% (1 ppts) (Consolidate d) Severstal 44% 44% (0 ppts) 44% 45% (1 ppts) Russian Steel SEVERSTAL'S CONSOLIDATED SALES (NET OF INTERCOMPANY SALES) Sales volumes, thousands Q1 2019 Q4 Change, Q1 Q1 Change, of tonnes 2018 % 2019 201 % 8 Coal: 532 544 (2%) 532 404 32% Coking coal 157 169 (7%) 157 46 n/a concentrate Steam coal 375 375 0% 375 358 5% Iron ore: 1,656 2,12 (22%) 1,65 1,4 15% 8 6 41 Iron ore pellets 1,302 1,87 (30%) 1,30 1,1 10% 1 2 88 Iron ore 354 257 38% 354 253 40% concentrate Semi-finished 121 157 (23%) 121 256 (53%) products Rolled products: 2,311 2,18 6% 2,31 2,1 7% 5 1 66 Hot-rolled coil 1,102 1,01 8% 1,10 963 14% 7 2 Hot-rolled plate 233 210 11% 233 198 18% Cold-rolled coil 275 296 (7%) 275 389 (29%) Galvanised and 237 207 14% 237 198 20% metallic coated coil Colour coated 102 97 5% 102 67 52% coil Long products 362 358 1% 362 351 3% Downstream 400 413 (3%) 400 442 (10%) products: Metalware 126 136 (7%) 126 128 (2%) products Large diameter 97 107 (9%) 97 119 (18%) pipes Other tubes, 177 170 4% 177 195 (9%) pipes, formed shapes SEVERSTAL RESOURCES · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol declined 1% q/q due to long-wall repositionings at the Vorgashorskaya, Zapolyarnaya and Komsomolskaya mines, but remained at historically high levels as a result of high production rates. Internal coking coal concentrate remained almost flat q/q as the Company maintained high level of sales to third parties due to a favourable pricing environment in the local market. · Steam coal sales at Vorkutaugol remained almost flat in Q1 2019 vs Q4 2018 but increased by 5% y/y, reflecting production growth. · Iron ore pellet sales declined 4% to 2.83 mln tonnes (Q4 2018: 2.94 mln tonnes) as a result of lower production volumes and stock sell-off in Q4 2018. · Iron ore concentrate sales decreased 9% to 1.30 mln tonnes (Q4 2018: 1.43 mln tonnes) due to seasonal factors and short-term maintenance works. Sales Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Change, % Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Change, % volumes, thousands of tonnes Coal: 1,406 1,417 (1%) 1,406 986 43% Coking coal 1,031 1,043 (1%) 1,031 628 64% concentrate Steam coal 375 374 0% 375 358 5% Iron ore: 4,133 4,373 (5%) 4,133 3,669 13% Iron ore 2,832 2,943 (4%) 2,832 2,377 19% pellets Iron ore 1,301 1,430 (9%) 1,301 1,292 1% concentrate SEVERSTAL RUSSIAN STEEL ('RSD') · RSD steel product sales increased 3% to 2.84 mln tonnes in Q1 2019 compared with the previous quarter (Q4 2018: 2.77 mln tonnes), following short-term maintenance works at rolling-mill facilities in the previous quarter and an increase in the productivity of aggregates. The share of domestic sales rose to 65% due to the increased attractiveness of domestic sales (Q4 2018: 62%). · The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio remained flat at 44% (Q4 2018: 44%), driven by a decline in sales of semi-finished products and higher sales of galvanised, colour coated and hot rolled thick plate. · Severstal increased production of colour-coated and galvanised products following the launch of new product lines, which reached their full utilisation rates in Q1 2019. · LDP sales volumes declined 9% q/q due to specific factors with the product range at the Izhora Pipe Mill (IPM) where the utilisation rate continued to remained high in Q1 2019. In February 2019 IPM has won several tenders to supply PAO Gazprom with over 200,000 tonnes of large diameter pipes. The products will be used in the development of gas transmission capacities for the Unified Gas Supply System in the North-West Region (NEGP), as well as the construction of the Kovykta-Chayanda section of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. Thick plate sales increased 11% q/q. · Average selling prices for the majority of steel products declined in Q1 2019 in line with global benchmarks. Sales volumes, Q1 2019 Q4 Change, % Q1 2019 Q1 Change, thousands of 2018 2018 % tonnes Total steel 2,843 2,766 3% 2,843 2,874 (1%) products Semi-finished 121 157 (23%) 121 256 (53%) products Rolled 2,322 2,194 6% 2,322 2,176 7% products: Hot-rolled coil 1,102 1,017 8% 1,102 963 14% Hot-rolled 233 210 11% 233 198 18% plate Cold-rolled 275 296 (7%) 275 389 (29%) coil Galvanised and 237 207 14% 237 198 20% metallic coated coil Colour coated 102 97 5% 102 67 52% coil Long products 373 367 2% 373 361 3% Downstream 400 415 (4%) 400 442 (10%) products: Metalware 126 137 (8%) 126 128 (2%) products Large diameter 97 107 (9%) 97 119 (18%) pipes Other tubes, 177 171 4% 177 195 (9%) pipes, formed shapes Sales price, Q1 2019 Q4 Change, % Q1 2019 Q1 Change, $/tonne 2018 2018 % Semi-finished 423 444 (5%) 423 428 (1%) products Hot-rolled coil 494 526 (6%) 494 551 (10%) Hot-rolled 635 683 (7%) 635 741 (14%) plate Cold-rolled 592 611 (3%) 592 626 (5%) coil Galvanised and 709 735* (4%) 709 734 (3%) metallic coated coil Colour coated 849 899 (6%) 849 899 (6%) coil Long products 449 452 (1%) 449 496 (9%) Metalware 948 958 (1%) 948 1,013 (6%) products Large diameter 1,008 982 3% 1,008 1,284 (21%) pipes Other tubes, 568 561 1% 568 602 (6%) pipes, formed shapes Notes: 1) All production data is reported in thousands of tonnes; 2) Sales prices are stated on EXW basis; 3) Segmental data includes intercompany sales; 4) Semi-finished products include pig iron, slabs, billets, ingots, steel

casting and forgings; 5) Large diameter pipes include all pipes with a diameter between 820 and 1420 mm. Contacts Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 ext. 6445 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 ext. 6457 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com Severstal's financial communications agency - Hudson Sandler Andrew Leach / Emily Dillon T: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133 *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com [1] ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: TST TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 8188 EQS News ID: 799299 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5885d49ed5e8dc686b77ca6aa78e352b&application_id=799299&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

