

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Express Group plc (NEX.L) said it acquired 60 percent of the shares of WeDriveU Holdings Inc. WeDriveU provides employee shuttle services to many Fortune 500 companies based in Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay Area.



The rest of WeDriveU shares are held by Dennis Carlson (the CEO) and the senior management who will continue to be in place. National Express and the WeDriveU management team retain call and put options, respectively, over the rest of the shares, which can be exercised annually over the next three years.



With the deal, the Group will form a new shuttle division within its North American business, led by the WeDriveU management team, to expand in the employee, university and hospital shuttle markets. The transaction is expected to add to the Group's earnings.



