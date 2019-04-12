SINGAPORE, Apr 12, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - ACROMEC Limited ("ACROMEC" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), an established specialist engineering service provider in the field of controlled environments serving mainly the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biomedical science, research and academia, and electronics sectors, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary ACROMEC Engineers Pte Ltd has been awarded a contract by an established private laboratory service provider in Singapore belonging to one of Asia's largest healthcare group.The S$6.75 million contract involves the fitting out of two clinical laboratories providing sophisticated laboratory diagnostic services. These laboratories are fitted out with automation systems such as conveyor delivery and pneumatic delivery systems to enhance operational efficiencies. ACROMEC will employ its expertise in ensuring that the controlled environment parameters of the laboratory facilities, such as airflow, temperature and humidity, meet the requirements for such sophisticated clinical test work to be carried out.Work on the project will be completed by mid-June 2019.Commenting on the award of this contract, Mr Lim Say Chin, Executive Chairman and Managing Director of ACROMEC said, "We are happy with the contract win momentum. This award comes from an established new customer. It is a rush job. However, we are confident in our execution and delivery, given our knowhow, strong support from our suppliers and contractors, and our established track record. We hope to continue building our network in the growing healthcare industry, both in Singapore and the region.With this contract, ACROMEC's order book now stands at approximately S$27 million.The contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the Group for the current financial year ending 30 September 2019.None of the Directors of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above contract, other than through their respective shareholdings in the Company. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, none of the controlling shareholders or substantial shareholders of the Company has any interests, direct or indirect, in the above contract, other than through their respective shareholdings in the Company.About ACROMEC Limited (SGX Stock Code: 1CH1)ACROMEC is an established specialist engineering services provider with more than 20 years of experience in the field of controlled environments. The Group has over the years acquired expertise in the design and construction of facilities requiring controlled environments such as laboratories, medical and sterile facilities and cleanrooms.ACROMEC's business is divided into two main business segments: (i) Engineering, procurement and construction services, specialising in architectural, and mechanical, electrical and process works within controlled environments; and (ii) Maintenance and repair services of facilities and equipment of controlled environments and their supporting infrastructure.The Group mainly serves the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biomedical science, research and academia, and electronics sectors. ACROMEC counts amongst its customers, hospitals and medical centres, government agencies, research and development companies or agencies, research and development units of multinational corporations, tertiary educational institutions, pharmaceutical companies, semiconductor manufacturing companies, and multinational engineering companies. For more information, please visit www.ACROMEC.com.Media and Analysts Contact:ACROMEC LimitedMr Jerry TanChief Financial OfficerTel: +65 6415 0574Email: jerry.tan@acromec.comWaterbrooks Consultant Pte LtdNg Tian KheanMobile: +65 96402808Email: tk@waterbrooks.com.sgSource: ACROMEC LimitedCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.