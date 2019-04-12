VALLETTA, Malta, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc will publish its Interim report for the first quarter 2019 on Wednesday 24 April 2019at 07.30 (CEST).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a presentation in English at Kindred, Regeringsgatan 25, entrance from Regeringsgatan 29, in Stockholm at 09.00 (CEST).

For attendance please send an email to Q1@kindrdegroup.com.

The presentation is also web casted live on www.kindredgroup.com.

For those who would like to participate in the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, the telephone number is UK: +44-33-3300-9034 or US: +1-833-526-8380.

Please call in, well in advance and register.

After the presentation there will be the opportunity to ask questions. When the operator asks if there are any questions from the telephone conference, please press the zero one on your phone.

The presentation will also be available on demand on www.kindredgroup.com

For more information:

Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations, +44-788-799-6116

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/invitation-to-kindred-group-s-financial-presentation,c2787423

The following files are available for download: