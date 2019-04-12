

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources Ltd. (VED.L) Friday said its wholly owned subsidiary Vedanta Resources Finance II plc raised $1 billion through bonds in two tranches. The proceeds will be used to repay existing indebtedness. The offering will be closed on April 23.



The company said the average cost is 8.75 percent and the average maturity is 5.8 years. The bonds consisting of $400 million of 8 percent Bonds due April 2023 and $600 million of 9.25 percent Bonds due April 2026.



