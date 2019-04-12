

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' exports slowed in February after rising in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The volume of exports climbed 2.0 percent year-on-year in February, following a 2.7 percent rise in January.



Imports rose 2.6 percent annually in February.



The growth of imports and exports is being depressed by a company that has moved part of its activities to another country from October 2018, the CBS said.



The conditions for export in April are less favorable than in February, the agency added.



