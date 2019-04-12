

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec (CZMWF.PK) reported that its first-half EBIT is projected to increase significantly to a level of around 110 million euros from 88.2 million euros, prior year. EBIT margin will be around 16.5% compared to 14.4%. The increase was supported by a positive trend in product mix with a high share of recurring revenue.



First-half preliminary revenues were around 667 million euros, up approximately 9%. Adjusted for currency effects, revenue growth rate was around 7%.



For the full year 2018/19, Carl Zeiss Meditec now projects: revenue to reach between 1.35 billion euros and 1.42 billion euros. The company increased full year EBIT margin guidance, and now expects to reach a corridor of 15.0% - 17.5% (prior outlook range: 14.0% - 16.0%).



