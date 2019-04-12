Pixium Vision is developing Prima, a potentially breakthrough wireless sub-retinal implant that generates electrical impulses at the retinal bipolar cell level to restore a form of central visual perception. Pixium is on track to start an EU pivotal study for its Prima bionic vision system (BVS) in H219 for the treatment of advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry-AMD) involving geographic atrophy (GA). This follows the release of positive six-month data in January 2019 for its five-patient EU feasibility study. Using a risk-adjusted NPV model, we obtain a pipeline rNPV (including net cash) of €99.5m, vs €99.0m previously.

