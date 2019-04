Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $15.12bn E-hailing Market

E-hailing Market Outlook Report 2019-2029

LONDON, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Bikes, Other), by Distance Type (Short Distance, Long Distance, Outstation), by Payment Type (Cash/Mobile Wallet, In-App), by Region, Country and Profiling of Leading Mobility Service Providers (MSP) & Transportation Network Companies (TNC) Developing On-Demand Shared Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) Technologies

The phenomenal growth in E-hailing, popularised by Uber but also other key players, is a major transition in how people travel. Car usage is gradually shifting away from car ownership towards an 'on-demand mobility' model whereby cars are hailed for each individual journey. This is especially the case for younger people, and those in developing countries who cannot afford to purchase a car or pay for insurance. This not only has profound implications for the carmarkers, but also city planners, regulators and government.

As a result, the global e-hailing market has seen double-digit growth in the recent past, owing to the consistent inflows of investor funding coupled with the convenience offered by such apps. While, the developed countries already have a strong public transportation infrastructure, the developing countries with comparatively weaker infrastructure and commuting options, have been embracing e-hailing services even more positively. With the growing number of smart cities and usage of connectivity, the industry in the future is anticipated to become a major contributor to the mainframe public transportation infrastructure in several countries.

Visiongain evaluates the E-hailing market at $15.12bn in 2019.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/e-hailing-market-outlook-report-2019-2029/download_sampe_div

Report scope

Global E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

E-hailing Forecasts by Vehicle Type From 2019-2029

Passenger Car E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Bikes E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Other E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

E-hailing Forecasts by Distance Type From 2019-2029

Short Distance E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Long Distance E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Outstation E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

E-hailing Forecasts by Payment Type From 2019-2029

Cash/ Mobile Wallet E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

In-App E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Regional E-hailing Forecasts From 2019-2029

North America E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

US E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Canada E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Mexico E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Latin America E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Brazil E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Argentina E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Rest of Latin America E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Europe E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

UK E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Germany E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

France E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Italy E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Rest of Europe E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Asia Pacific E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

China E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

India E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Malaysia E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Singapore E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Rest of Asia Pacific E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

MEA E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

UAE E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

South Africa E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Rest of MEA E-hailing Forecast From 2019-2029

Profiling of Leading E-hailing Companies

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Ola Cabs

GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Easy Taxi Serviços Ltda

Lyft, Inc.

Careem Inc.

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd

PT Aplikasi Karya Anak Bangsa

Ryde Technologies Pte Ltd

Who should read this report?

E-hailing companies

Automotive OEMs

Transportation network companies (TNC)

Mobility as a service (MaaS) companies

Mobility Service Providers (MSP)

Car sharing companies

Car rental companies

Software developers

Electric vehicle (EV) companies

Autonomous vehicle (AV) developers

Senior executives

Investors

Financial institutions

Market analysts

Consultants

Marketing managers

Regulatory authorities

Business development managers

Smart city planners and investors

Local authorities

Government agencies & departments

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website:https://www.visiongain.com/report/e-hailing-market-outlook-report-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

AEON Credit Service

Al Tayyar Travel Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Allscripts

Alphabet Inc.

Andreessen Horowitz

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Apple Inc.

Arabnet

Astra International

Aviva

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd (Didi)

BliBli.com

Blue Bird

Blue Vision Labs

BPJS Kesehatan

Bytedance

C42 Engineering

Cabify

Capital Group Co.

Capital International Private Equity Fund

CapitalG

Careem Inc.

Carl Icahn

China Investment Corporation (CIC)

China Life Insurance Co.

China Merchants Bank Co.

Coatue Management

CodeIgnition

Cubigo

Didi Chuxing

Didi Dache

Didi Kuadi

DiDi Research Institute

Djarum

DST Global

Easy Taxi Serviços Ltda.

Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Facebook

Farallon Capital Management LLC

Fasten

Fidelity Management & Research Company

Floodgate Fund

Ford Motor Company

Founders Fund

Free2Move

General Motors

Geotagg

GGV Capital

Go-Auto

Go-Car

Go-Jek

GoMentum Station

Google

GrabTaxi Holdings Pte Ltd

Haxi

Honda

IBM

iMENA

Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX)

JD.com Inc.

Jochum Shore & Trossevin

Jump

K9 Ventures

Kartuku

Kenya Airways

KKR

Kuaidi Dache

Latin America Internet Holding (LIH)

LEDI Technology Co

Leftshift

Lippo Group

Little Cab

Loket.com

Lyft, Inc.

Magna

Mapan

Maxi Mobility Spain, S.L.

Mayfield Fund

Meituan-Dianping

Meru Cabs

Midtrans

Millicom

MNC Vision

Mondo Ride

Mytaxi

Nasdaq

Northstar Group

NSI Ventures

NuTonomy

Ola Cabs

Ontario Teachers' Pension Fund

Peixe Urbano.

Pianta

Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd.

Ping An Ventures

PLN

PT Aplikasi Karya Anak Bangsa (Go-Jek)

PT Global Digital Prima (GDP) Venture

Qunar

Rakuten Inc.

ReachNow

Ridlr

Rocket Internet

RoundMenu

Ryde Technologies Pte Ltd (Ryde Technologies)

Safr

Saudi Telecom

Sequoia Capital

SheKab

SheCab

SoftBank Corp.

STC Ventures

Suzuki Finance Indonesia

TaxiForSure

Taxify

Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd.

Tencent

The Abraaj Group

Tiger Global

Toyota

TwinLogic Strategies

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Vertex Venture Holdings

Vogo

Walt Disney

Warburg Pincus

Yandex

Yidao Yongche

Zimride

Organisations Mentioned

American Automobile Association (AAA)

California Public Utilities Commission

Egyptian Government

Electronic Frontier Foundation

Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB)

Indonesia Stock Exchange

Kenya Tourism Board

Land Transport Authority (LTA)

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)

Latin America Internet Holding

Malaysian Public Land Transport Commission (SPAD)

New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory Government

Seattle City Council

Transport for London (TFL)

Virginia Department of Transportation

Western Australia and the Tasmanian Governments

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Car Sharing Market Report 2019-2029

Automotive On-Demand Mobility Market Forecast 2016-2026

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market Report 2019-2029

Top 20 Companies Developing Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Technologies 2018

Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Market Analysis 2017-2027

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg