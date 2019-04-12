

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports rebounded strongly in March, but imports fell further, official customs data showed Friday.



The exports rose 14.2 percent year-on-year in March, reversing a 20.8 percent decline in February. Economists had expected a 6.5 percent rise.



Imports dropped 7.6 percent annually in March, following a 5.2 percent fall in the previous month. Economists had expected the imports to rise to 0.2 percent.



The trade surplus rose to $32.64 billion in March from $4.08 billion in February. Economists had forecast a surplus of $5.7 billion.



