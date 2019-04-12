

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price inflation rose further in March, data from Destatis revealed on Friday.



The wholesale price index rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.6 percent rise in February.



The biggest influence was on the rise in the price of the wholesale trade in petroleum products by 7.7 percent.



The prices for wholesalers of cereals, raw tobacco, seeds and animal feed and fruit, vegetables and potatoes rose in February.



Meanwhile, prices for live animals and, waste and residual materials lowered from the previous year.



On a month-on-month basis, wholesale prices rose 0.3 percent in February, the same pace of increase as in January.



