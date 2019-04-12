CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2018 Sustainability Report





Today, CNH Industrial N.V. shareholders approved the resolutions concerning:

2018 EU-IFRS Annual Report

Dividend of €0.18 per common share

Re-appointment of the executive directors and (re-)appointment of the non-executive directors

Re-appointment of independent auditor

Replacement of the existing authorization to the Board of the authority to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company

London, April 12, 2019

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) shareholders at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), held today in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, approved the Company's 2018 EU-IFRS Annual Report (including the Company's 2018 statutory financial statements) and a dividend of €0.18 per common share, equivalent to a total distribution of approximately €244 million. The dividend will be paid on May 2, 2019.

Suzanne Heywood and Hubertus Mühlhaüser were re-elected as executive directors. Léo W. Houle, John Lanaway, Silke C. Scheiber, Jacqueline A. Tammenoms Bakker and Jacques Theurillat were re-elected as non-executive directors; Alessandro Nasi and Lorenzo Simonelli were elected as non-executive directors. In addition, Ernst & Young Accountants LLP was reappointed as independent auditor of the Company.

Shareholders also replaced the existing authorization for the Board to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of the Company's common shares issued as of the date of the AGM. The authorization is an instrument available to the Board of Directors, but places no obligation on the Company to repurchase its own shares.

Full details of the resolutions approved today and the executive directors' speeches are available on the Company's website).

***

The dividend will be paid on May 2, 2019. The record date for the dividend will be April 24, 2019 on both the MTA and the NYSE and the outstanding common shares will be quoted ex-dividend from April 23, 2019.

Shareholders holding the Company's common shares on the record date that are traded on the NYSE will receive the dividend in U.S. dollars at the official USD/EUR exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on April 17, 2019.

***

Concurrently with the AGM, the Company published its 2018 Sustainability Report. This Report was prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards, the main international framework for reporting on governance, environmental and social themes, and the AA1000 AccountAbility Principles Standard.

To view the 2018 Sustainability Report online, please visit the following link: www. cnhindustrial.com/2018_sustainability_report

