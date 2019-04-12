

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Covestro (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK) said that it is on a long-term and profitable growth track. It remains well positioned and highly profitable.



The Board of Management and Supervisory Board have therefore proposed the authorization for a new buy-back program to today's Annual General Meeting for up to 10% of the capital stock by April 11, 2024.



Year-end EBITDA will probably be 1.5 billion euros to 2.0 billion euros. In the first quarter, the company expects EBITDA to come in at roughly 440 million euros. Planned investments will increase capex for full year 2019 to more than 900 million euros.



The company noted that it wants to cap rising operating costs and save around 350 million euros a year by 2021.



The company will publish first quarter result on April 29th.



