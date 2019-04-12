Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

RUBIS RUBIS: PLACEMENT OF A 5.24% BLOCK SHARES OF RUBIS 12-Apr-2019 / 10:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Paris, April 12, 2019 Orfim has announced this day the sale of its entire shareholding (5.24%) in Rubis through a private placement lead by Crédit Agricole-CIB taking place on April 11 at Euronext closing. Orfim has been a long time shareholder, since 1999, bringing its full financial support during the intensive acquisition lead growth and development of Rubis. Through this long standing collaboration and exchanges between both groups including valuable advises as Rubis' Board member, Rubis is proud to maintain Alexandre Piccioto as Board member following this transaction. Orfim has informed Rubis that the decision to divest is motivated by a reorganization of the family-controlled trust. Next publication: First-quarter revenue on May 13, 2019 (after the close of the market) Contact Presse Contact Analystes PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie RUBIS - Relations investisseurs GABRIELI Tél: 01 44 82 48 33 Tél: 01 44 17 95 95 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: RUBIS: PLACEMENT OF A 5.24% BLOCK SHARES OF RUBIS Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VFCMKQDHYE [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Lifetime of the security(changes to the rights attached to shares, etc) EQS News ID: 799395 End of Announcement EQS News Service 799395 12-Apr-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=971fa6a9374616ec87730e3b18e23421&application_id=799395&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

April 12, 2019 04:52 ET (08:52 GMT)