HONG KONG, Apr 12, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company") (Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Company wins the second "New Fortune Best IR of Hong Kong Listed Company" award out of nearly 500 high-quality Hong Kong listed companies. This award underscores the capital market's recognition of the Company's investment value and efforts in investor relations work.New Fortune Magazine's Best IR of Hong Kong Listed Company and Top Board Secretaries awards are highly credible and influential in the industry, and is known as the "Oscar of the financial sector". The event's selection is based on the investor relations management of Hong Kong-listed companies, aiming to reveal the best listed companies in the investor relations field. Since the commencement of the "Best IR of Hong Kong Listed Company" in January 2019, more than 460 Hong Kong Listed companies in the Stock Connect (Southbound) list have participated in the selection process. With the votes from securities analysts, institutional investors, individual investors, financial media and Hong Kong regulatory authorities, the top 20 companies for "Best IR of Hong Kong Listed Company" were selected, and NetDragon was on the list.Since the listing of NetDragon on HKEX in 2007, the Company has established a professional investor relations management system, and has maintained close and seamless communication with investors to establish a reputable image in the capital markets. NetDragon has also been actively exploring multi-directional communication channels with investors, including the company's official website, investor relations platform, LinkedIn, Facebook, investor email inquiries, results presentation conferences, global roadshows, investor seminars, conference calls and company visits, hence deepening investors' understanding of NetDragon's business, operations and development progress.In 2018, NetDragon's results were outstanding. Revenue and operating profit both reached record-highs. In terms of investor relations work, the Company continues to actively organize and participate in capital market activities, as well as expanding investor relations communication channels from multiple angles, in order to maintain highly transparent two-way communication with investors. Hence, NetDragon has attracted continuous coverage from numerous domestic and overseas investment banks. 2019 marks the 20th anniversary of NetDragon and with the acknowledgement from winning the "Best IR of Hong Kong Listed Company" award, the Company will continue to adhere to the highest standards in investor relations and corporate governance in the future to create sustained returns to shareholders.About NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedNetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China.Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world.For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.For investor enquiries, please contact:NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedMs. Maggie ZhouSenior Director of Investor RelationsTel.: +852 2850 7266 / +86 591 8754 3120Email: maggie@nd.com.cnWebsite: ir.netdragon.comSource: NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.