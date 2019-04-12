

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were modestly higher on Friday as Chinese exports data topped forecasts and investors awaited earnings from JP Morgan Chase & Co (JP Morgan) and Wells Fargo & Co later in the day.



Official data showed today that China's exports rose 14.2 percent in March from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations and marking the strongest growth in five months.



However, imports dropped an annual 7.6 percent, worse than analysts' forecasts for a 1.3 percent fall and widening from February's 5.2 percent fall.



Closer home, Germany's wholesale price inflation rose further in March, data from Destatis revealed. The wholesale price index rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.6 percent rise in February.



The benchmark DAX was up 43 points or 0.36 percent at 11,979 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.



Lender Commerzbank was moving up 0.7 percent and Deutsche Bank was gaining more than 1 percent.



Fraport AG, the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport, edged up half a percent after unveiling March traffic figures.



Volkswagen gained 0.6 percent after China's JAC Motors denied reports that the German automaker was interested in taking a stake in the Chinese electric-vehicle maker.



