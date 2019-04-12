

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Friday after official data showed China's exports rose 14.2 percent in March from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations and marking the strongest growth in five months.



Trading remained light as investors waited to take cues from the U.S. corporate earnings season, with JP Morgan Chase & Co (JP Morgan) and Wells Fargo & Co set to report their financial results later in the day.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 28 points or 0.38 percent at 7,446 in opening deals after closing down 0.1 percent the previous day.



Miner Anglo American rose 0.8 percent, Antofagasta rallied more than 2 percent and Glencore added 2.7 percent after data showed China's iron ore imports rose in March.



On the flip side, shares of online trading platform Plus500 slumped 23 percent after the company announced a big drop in quarterly revenue.



