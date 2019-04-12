Members market shares per instrument. Based on stocks in the voluntary post trade counterparty visibility model. Trading in Stockholm, Helsinki and Copenhagen. Nasdaq Nordic will discontinue publishing some statistical reports on Cash Equity markets. Market Shares per Instrument report, last publication is for March 2019. For furthur details, please see IT Notice 16/19. IT Notice - Changes to counterparty visibility in index shares.pdf For more information, comments or questions please contact Economic & Statistical Research at +46 8 405 60 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=719302