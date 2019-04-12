sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 603 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.04.2019 | 12:58
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 11

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 11 April 2019 were:

171.13p  Capital only
172.57p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 10th April
2019, the Company has 71,199,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 29,162,261
which are held in treasury.

© 2019 PR Newswire