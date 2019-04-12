On 11 April, Lepidico announced an updated global mineral resource estimate of 5.87Mt at 0.87% Li2O at Alvarrões in Portugal, of which two-thirds (by tonnage) is contained within pegmatites and the remaining third within a 0.5m mineralised halo within the granite host rock. Although the average grade of the resource appears to have decreased, this can be attributed to the inclusion of the halo within the estimate. Excluding it, the aggregate grade of the pegmatite mineralised units has actually risen. Moreover, whereas before 100% of the resource was classified in the lower-confidence inferred mineral resource category, in the updated estimate 44.3% resides within the indicated category.

