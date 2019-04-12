

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's industrial production fell in February after rising in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell 0.2 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 1.9 percent rise in January. Economists had forecast a 0.6 percent decline.



The latest decline was driven by 3.0 percent fall in energy production, followed by a 0.4 percent decline in the output of durable consumer goods and capital goods each and a 0.1 percent drop in manufacture of intermediate goods.



Meanwhile, non- durable consumer goods rose 0.9 percent in February.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production decreased 0.3 percent after a 0.7 percent slump in January. Economists had forecast a 1.0 percent fall.



