

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.19 billion, or $2.61 per share. This compares with $1.16 billion, or $2.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $4.29 billion from $4.11 billion last year.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



