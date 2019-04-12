Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 11-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 375.27p INCLUDING current year 380.95p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 370.53p revenue INCLUDING current year revenue 376.22p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16