12.04.2019
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 11

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 11-April-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year                 1862.58p
revenue

INCLUDING current year                               1889.75p
revenue

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year                 1817.90p
revenue

INCLUDING current year                               1845.07p
revenue

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

