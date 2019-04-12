Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 11-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year 1862.58p revenue INCLUDING current year 1889.75p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 1817.90p revenue INCLUDING current year 1845.07p revenue The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563