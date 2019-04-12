TwentyFour Income Fund - Publication of Prospectus and Circular

The information in this announcement is restricted and is not for publication, release or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into or from, the United States, Canada, Australia, the Republic of South Africa, the Republic of Ireland or Japan or their respective territories or possessions or any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to distribute this announcement. 12 April 2019 TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(the "Company") PUBLICATION OF PROSPECTUS AND CIRCULAR The Board of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces a Placing, Offer for Subscription and Open Offer of up to 150 million New Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company and a Placing Programme of up to 150 million New Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company. The Board also announces the publication of a prospectus containing full details of the Issue, Placing Programme and the Admission to the Official List and trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities of New Ordinary Shares of 1p each ("Admission") (the "Prospectus"). The Board have also published a circular convening an Extraordinary General Meeting to issue New Ordinary Shares on a non pre-emptive basis, to amend the Company's investment policy and to change the Company's articles of incorporation. The Board is launching the fundraise in response to ongoing demand and due to the Board and Portfolio Manager believing that there is a significant opportunity to deploy additional funds with favourable returns given prevailing market conditions. In relation to the opportunity, Ben Hayward of the Company's Portfolio Manager, TwentyFour Asset Management LLP, comments: "As the European ABS markets lagged wider fixed income and equity market volatility in 2018, the recovery in 2019 has similarly been behind the curve. This means that 2019 has presented an excellent credit spread environment opportunity, and with GBP LIBOR higher than it has been for most of the last five years, yields are attractive and any narrowing of the basis to mainstream fixed income would drive capital gains for investors. This is supported by strong and stable fundamental performance in most sectors for an asset class that has displayed low levels of correlation recently. We think this is an excellent time to raise capital." Current trading and prospects Since launch the Company has delivered strong performance for Shareholders: - the total return of the Shares (based on NAV) from launch to close of business on 11 April 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of the Prospectus was 62.8 per cent., or 8.3 per cent. per annum, which compares favourably with the Company's target annual total return of between 6 and 9 per cent. per annum; - the income return to Shareholders has been ahead of the Company's targets at launch. The IPO Prospectus stated a target dividend of at least 5p per Ordinary Share in respect of the year to 31 March 2014 and at least 6p per Ordinary Share thereafter. The Company met these targets by paying dividends of 6.38p, 6.65p, 7.14p, 6.99p, 7.23p and 6.45p per Ordinary Share in respect of the periods ended 31 March 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively*; and - the Ordinary Shares have typically traded at a premium to NAV since launch, reflecting net demand in the market from a broad range of existing and new investors. The premium to NAV was 2.27 per cent. as at close of business on 11 April 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of the Prospectus. The Company believes that UK and European ABS continue to offer attractive, risk-adjusted returns. Recent sentiment across fixed income has been affected by a number of negative events, including but not limited to Brexit, global trade wars, US rate changes, a potential slow-down in China and decrease in oil prices. This has led to more attractive yields in the European ABS market as prices have been supressed by a lower risk tolerance. Fundamental performance has improved for the majority of transactions in the European ABS market, buoyed by a low interest rate environment, low inflation and improving employment, wage and housing data. This improved performance has not been matched across the board by lower yields on a consistent basis, and as such the Company believes that a better risk can yield a more attractive return. The recent change in the rate environment in the US may be followed this year by a similar move in the UK. As the Company has a yield that is based on floating rate coupons, the Company's yield can be expected to go up as the financial markets expect a higher rate environment. The better yields available currently may pull in new investors when compared to historical yields and yields in other parts of fixed income, which could provide material capital gains in a recovering environment. Importantly the strong performance of transactions is expected to continue with Fitch updating its cumulative lifetime loss rate predictions for European RMBS and ABS to 0.3 per cent. and 0.2 per cent. respectively. The Issue The Issue consists of a placing, an offer for subscription and an open offer of up to 150 million New Ordinary Shares which are being issued at the Issue Price. The total number of New Ordinary Shares issued under the Placing, the Offer for Subscription and the Open Offer will be determined by the Company, Numis and the Portfolio Manager after taking into account demand for the New Ordinary Shares and prevailing economic and market conditions. The Placing and the Offer for Subscription will also provide existing Shareholders and new investors with an opportunity to subscribe for Issue Shares at the Issue Price. Investors will not be charged a fee in addition to their payment of the Issue Price in order to subscribe for New Ordinary Shares under the Issue, as the Issue Expenses will be met out of the proceeds of the Issue. The Issue Price will be calculated as a price equal to a premium of 2 per cent. to the NAV per Ordinary Share calculated as at the close of business on Friday, 10 May 2019 as announced on Monday, 13 May 2019 and is expected to be announced by the Company through a Regulatory Information Service on or around 13 May 2019. Further details of the calculation of the Issue Price are set out in Part 7 of the Prospectus. The Prospectus sets out key information relating to the Company (Part 5), the investment opportunity (Part 6), and the Proposals (Part 7). Circular In order to facilitate the Issue and the Placing Programme the Company has convened an Extraordinary General Meeting in order to seek authority for the Directors to issue New Ordinary Shares on a non pre-emptive basis. At the Extraordinary General Meeting it is also proposed that the Company's investment policy be amended in order to enable the Portfolio Manager to maximise risk adjusted returns. In particular, the Portfolio Manager wishes to have the ability to utilise borrowings for investment purposes, subject to a limit of 25 per cent. of the Company's Net Asset Value at the time of drawdown (increased from the existing limit of 10 per cent.). The Portfolio Manager intends to use borrowings to finance opportunistic investments in specific market conditions where the Company is unlikely to be able to raise capital in the short term. The Portfolio Manager intends to use borrowings to enable the Company to invest in tranches of Asset Backed Securities, which may then, in the opinion of the Portfolio Manager, be attractively priced due to prevailing market circumstances. The Portfolio Manager is also seeking to increase the proportion of the Portfolio that may be invested in instruments not deemed securities for the purposes of FSMA. While the Portfolio Manager's preference continues to be to invest in bonds, the Portfolio Manager anticipates there being increased investment competition in the ABS sector in the coming years and is of the view that having a broader ability to invest by way of loan, where it judges such investment to be in the economic interest of the Company, will optimise its ability to achieve the Company's investment objective going forward. Finally, the Articles provide for a Realisation Opportunity under which Shareholders may elect to realise all or part of their holdings of Ordinary Shares at three yearly intervals. The next Realisation Opportunity will take place around the time of the 2019 AGM. The Directors have considered the structure of the 2019 Realisation Opportunity and have decided to put forward for Shareholder approval a proposal to change the Articles to (i) provide the Company with more flexibility with regard to the way in which it can deliver Realisation Opportunities for Shareholders; (ii) amend the borrowing powers of the Company; and (iii) make technical changes to enable the Articles to conform to Guernsey law, as currently in force and Guernsey and UK current best practice. Expected Timetable of Principal Events 2019 Record Date for entitlement under the Open Offer 6.00pm on 11 April Posting of this Prospectus and to Qualifying Non-CREST Shareholders only, the Open Offer Application Form 15 April Placing opens and announced 7.00am on 15 April Ex-date for Open Offer Entitlements 15 April Offer for Subscription opens 16 April Open Offer opens 16 April Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements credited to stock accounts of Qualifying CREST Shareholders in CREST 16 April Latest time for withdrawal of Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements from CREST 4.30pm on 1 May Latest time for depositing Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements into CREST 3.00pm on 2 May Latest time for splitting Open Offer Application Forms (to satisfy bona fide market claims only) 3.00pm on 3 May Latest time and date for receipt of Offer for Subscription Application Forms under the Offer for Subscription and Open Offer Application Forms under the Open Offer and payment in full or settlement of the relevant CREST instruction 11.00am on 8 May Extraordinary General Meeting 10 May NAV and Issue Price announced 13 May Placing closes 12 noon on 14 May Placing Programme Opens 14 May Issue Price and results of the Issue announced 15 May Admission of the New Ordinary Shares issued under the Issue to the Official List and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market commence 17 May CREST accounts credited in respect of Ordinary Shares issued in uncertificated form 8.00 a.m. on 17 May Certificates despatched in respect of Ordinary Shares issued in certificated form week commencing 20 May 2020 Placing Programme Closes 14 April Notes: (1) References to time above and in the Prospectus generally are to London times unless otherwise specified. References to time above and in the Prospectus generally are to London times unless otherwise specified. All times and dates in the expected timetable and in the Prospectus may be adjusted by the Company. Any changes to the timetable will be notified by RIS.

TFIF Open Offer Entitlement ISIN GG00BH3VWQ88 SEDOL



