HoryouToken, the First Digital Currency for Inclusion and Advancement of the UN SDGs, Presented at the WSIS 2019 Forum

GENEVA, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HoryouToken was introduced by Yonathan Parienti, founder and CEO of Horyou, the social network for social good, at the World Summit on the Information Society - WSIS Forum 2019 - the most prominent global ICT event co-organized by United Nation agencies ITU, UNESCO, UNDP and UNCTAD, which gathered industry representatives and government officials from 193 countries and took place from 8-12 April, in Geneva.

During a high-level policy session on inclusiveness and access to information, as well as in a workshop around HoryouToken*, Yonathan Parienti, initiator of the concept of a Blockchain with a Purpose, elaborated on the relevance and timeliness of a socially inclusive digital currency. His contribution to the forum, especially in the 'Technology for Sustainable Development and Impact in an Ever-Changing World' workshop, highlighted the role of HoryouToken to support social good actions, information and projects, echoing the UN Sustainable Development Goals. While making it possible for any person to support social good, HoryouToken also provides access to a redistribution service called Proof of Impact, a traceable, transparent system that will monetize daily transactions and fund real-world social good projects, people and organizations around the world.

"Many entrepreneurs, citizens and members of the youth are waiting for the extra push for their projects and social good actions, which can be made through visibility but also funding. This is the reason why we developed a currency for inclusion - a transparent, decentralized way to impact people, leveraging a global community of change makers," said Mr. Parienti during the high-level policy session.

Yonathan Parienti highlighted the power of social networks like Horyou, which promotes meaningful connectivity amongst its global community, spreading to more than 180 countries. "These citizens are shaping tomorrow's world and sharing initiatives that touch their hearts. They represent culture, art, diversity and advance innovation," he added.

The WSIS Forum has traditionally promoted cutting-edge discussions about disruptive innovations thanks to its crowdsourced agenda, which has put topics such as Big Data, AI and Blockchain at the center stage, gathering from innovative corporations and startups, government officials to members of the youth and social entrepreneurs. "Being among such important actors in this ecosystem is mere proof that we are following the right path for social innovation and technology for good," declared Mr. Parienti.

*HoryouToken (HYT) is listed on CoinTiger and LATOKEN.

Horyou.com is the social network for social good for positive and meaningful interactions among change makers, fostering the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Horyou is the organizer of SIGEF, the Social Innovation and Global Ethics Forum, which 6th edition will be held in Tokyo, on 18-19 September, 2019 (www.sigef2019.com).

