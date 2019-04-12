OKEx, Top Crypto Exchange, Expands Fiat-to-token Trading to European Markets with Euro, Lira and Ruble

Meet OKEx at Paris Blockchain Week on 16-17 April

VALLETTA, Malta, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx, a Malta-based world-leading digital asset exchange, announced the launch of Euro (EUR), Turkish Lira (TRY), and Russian Ruble (RUB) markets on its C2C fiat-to-token trading platform. In view of the great demand for digital asset trading around the world, OKEx is set to fulfill the role of the trailblazer in driving mass adoption of digital assets globally. Investors in Europe can now enjoy additional options for trading digital assets with fiat currencies. When trading on OKEx, they will be able to enjoy a comprehensive range of trading services, including C2C, spot, margin, and derivatives, with unparalleled convenience and security at one stop.

"We strive for building a robust crypto ecosystem, that's why we will never stop expanding and pushing crypto adoption forward. We are so thrilled about the expansion as our C2C platform is fostering the buying and selling of digital assets across Europe with the newly supported currencies," said Andy Cheung, Head of Operations of OKEx. "This is a big step forward. Given the recent Bitcoin price rally, the whole crypto market is giving a strong signal. We have good faith in the growth and development of blockchain technology under this bullish trend."

New Currencies - Euro, Turkish Lira and Russian Ruble added to C2C Trading

Euro (EUR), Turkish Lira (TRY) and Russian Ruble (RUB) markets are now available on OKEx C2C platform. Users can now place orders with self-selected exchange rates and payment methods to buy or sell Virtual Financial Assets with fiat currencies, enjoying a low-volatility market and zero transaction fee*. OKEx C2C trading service has been one of the most popular offerings. It offers a decentralized platform for the buying and selling of Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC). To trade on the C2C platform, users have to complete a few simple steps, including KYC level 1 verification, as well as linking a valid local bank account and a mobile number.

In order to enhance the user experience, OKEx now offers multi-lingual support with currently ten different languages - English, Turkish, Deutsch, Traditional Chinese, Spanish, French, Russian, Thai, Vietnamese and Indonesian - on its website.

Global Recruitment of C2C Designated Merchants

For digital asset beginners, C2C trading is an ideal platform for them to tap into the digital asset market. For professional users, a designated merchant program is specifically designed for them with exclusive privileges, including:

Traffic incline: Traffic inclined from OKEx's trading platform and other official channels

Private customer support: exclusive customer support for merchants

Premium label: An exclusive "V" label on the username to indicate high credibility

Diverse privileges: Support for a wide array of trading services, advertising opportunities, and flexible trading services

Priority display on order books

Ability to freely set filters for counterparties

For more information about Global Recruitment of C2C Designated Merchants, please visit here.

To learn more about OKEx C2C Trading, please visit here .

*Except for CNY market

About OKEx

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital assets trading services including token trading, futures trading, perpetual swap trading and index tracker to global traders with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies. The platform provides a safe, reliable, and stable environment for digital asset trading, serving millions of customers from over 200 countries and regions.

