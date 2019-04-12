

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $5.51 billion, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $4.73 billion, or $0.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $21.61 billion from $21.93 billion last year.



Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $5.51 Bln. vs. $4.73 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.20 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q1): $21.61 Bln vs. $21.93 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX