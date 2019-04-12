

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Banco Santander S.A. (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN) said it wants to be more profitable, and reach a RoTE of 13% to 15% in the next few years. It will improve its cost-to-income ratio to between 42% and 45%. It aims to reach target of 11%-12% for fully loaded Core Tier One Capital or CET1 capital and, at the same time, to increase to 40%-50% dividend pay-out ratio.



Ana Botín Group Executive Chairman said the banks expects to raise European business' RoTE from 11%, to 12-14% in the medium-term.



Botín said Brexit continues to cause uncertainty. The bank has done all it can to prepare for the UK's withdrawal, whether that happens with or without a deal. Whatever happens, it will be help to support customers.



The banks commits to eliminate all single-use plastics in all Santander's buildings, everywhere in the world, by 2021.



Also by 2021, it aims to ensure that 60% of the electricity it consumes will be from renewable sources, and 100% in 2025 in all those countries where it is possible to certify the energy origin.



José Antonio Álvarez will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board.



The bank is proposing today that Henrique de Castro is appointed as a Director.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX