Vidoomy Starts a Revolution With Completely Interactive Video Advertising

MADRID, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidoomy, the media monetization platform with video advertising, launched its latest format in March 2019, allowing total interactivity between the video advertising format and its targeted users.

Video advertising has always been crucial in terms of impact and thanks to its dynamism and clearness, this particular type of advertising has been constantly growing and is now a major success. Big brands have begun to take advantage of this innovative format and some of the most popular worldwide uses now include:

Movie premieres - Aside from viewing the latest trailer, the user can interact with the format - buying advance tickets for the movie, adding them to a personal calendar, accessing unpublished content, or even, for instance, interacting with some of the characters

Car launches - The user is able to customize the ad unit itself with different colors and accessories, compare different configurations or schedule a test drive with their car dealership, etc

Travelling - The potential client can choose a paradisiac destination from a wide range of options or take a virtual walk around inside the hotel itself and its surroundings

Marcos Cuesta, Vidoomy's CEO, has revealed that one of its keys to growth during 2019 is the alliance they have with diverse data companies. Thanks to this collaboration, their advertisers can target the users in more than 200 fully-detailed and specific segments such as, favorite sport, purchasing power, occupation, gender and musical interests, among many others.

Vidoomy has also shown in this format a primordial innovation - the merge between a groundbreaking product and the information that an advertiser already holds about its own potential customers. In this way, there is no need for the advertisers to use Vidoomy's publishers' data as they can choose their own existing database.

https://www.vidoomy.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788883/Vidoomy_Logo.jpg