

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting a spike in prices for fuel imports, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing U.S. import prices increased by more than expected in the month of March.



The Labor Department said import prices climbed by 0.6 percent in March after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.0 percent in February.



Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.6 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



The report said export prices also increased by 0.7 percent in March, matching the upwardly revised advance in February.



Export prices had been expected to edge up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.6 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX