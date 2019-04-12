Visiongain Publishes Global Metallized Film Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Metallized Film Market by Metal Type (Aluminum, Nickel, Chromium), by Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate), by End User (Packaging, Decorative), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Metallized films are polymer films that have glossy metallic appearance due to the coating of thin layer of metal such as aluminum, nickel or chromium.

• These metallized films are commonly used for decorative purposes and food packaging, and also for specialty applications such as insulation and electronics.

• Metallized films are highly flammable and the coating on these films diminishes the permeability of light, water and oxygen into the film.

Market Overview and Trends

• Currently, adoption of metallized films is increasing in food industry. Food manufacturers are replacing aluminum foil based packaging by metallized film-based packaging.

• This shift mainly depends on the advantages provided by metallized films over aluminum foil such as weight saving of about 40%, improved recyclability, and the possibility of optimizing package barrier properties.

• Moreover, US Department of Commerce's recent decision to enforce tariffs on aluminum foil imported from China is also leading to substitution of foil with metallized films at an even greater extent.

• As the adoption of metallized films is increasing, researchers and manufacturers are continuously focusing on developing more efficient, durable, and sustainable films.

• Development of films with high seal strength, films that can replace laminated structures, and films that can reduce packing weight without forfeiting protection is the main aim of research studies being conducted.

• Moreover, increasing need to meet the market expectations for commodity grade metallized film is opening new avenues in the industry.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• As the food and beverages industry is growing rapidly, the demand for strong packaging material is increasing. This is the primary factor driving the growth of metallized film market.

• Additionally, global shift in the packaging industry, growing demand of decorative products, increasing penetration of metallized films applications in varied industries such as healthcare, cosmetics & personal care, automotive, electrical & electronics and others, and attractive appearance due to its distinct metallic and glossy finish are some other factors contributing to the growth of metallized films market.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Regulatory barrier with respect to manufacturing and marketing of metallized film based products in some developed and developing countries, are likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The metallized film market is segmented on the metal type, material, end user and geography.

Metal Type

• Aluminum Market, 2019-2029

• Nickel Market, 2019-2029

• Chromium Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Material

• Polypropylene Market, 2019-2029

• Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Packaging Market, 2019-2029

• Decorative Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• The key players in the metallized film market are highly focusing on developing and launching new and innovative products in the market.

• In February 2018 Flex Films launched high barrier metallized polyester films.

• In August 2018 Cosmo Films launched a cast polypropylene metallized film with high metal bong strength.

Major Market Players:

Bemis Company, Uflex, Jindal Poly Films, Klöckner Pentaplast, AR Metallizing, Treofan Group, Cosmo Films, Toray Plastics, DUNMORE Corporation and SRF Limited.

