Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global exhibition organizing market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This exhibition organizing market analysis report segments the market by size of venue (5,000-20,000 sqm, 20,000-1,00,000 sqm, and more than 1,00,000 sqm) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The global exhibition organizing market will post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global exhibition organizing market size will grow by almost USD 8.32 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR over 5%. The use of social media channels such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, WhatsApp, and YouTube is increasing significantly by exhibition organizers for campaigns and event invitations. For instance, Reed Exhibitions, a subsidiary of RELX Group plc, extensively uses social media platform for promotions, branding, and event invitations. Major players in the exhibition organizing market also use social media analytics tools to analyze their event hosting performance and audience reach. Some of the most popular methods used by exhibition organizers include the use of Facebook basics, viral videos, and event hashtags, targeting communities through LinkedIn, and popularizing the exhibition either through stories, pictures, or videos.

The increased contribution of exhibition toward GDP and employment

Exhibitions and trade fairs significantly contribute to the GDP of the host country and are also instrumental in improving employment opportunities. Several factors contribute to the growth of the GDP of the host country, such as taxes paid to the government, the use of local suppliers, and the procurement of products and services from the local market. For instance, in 2016, the exhibition organizing market in Hong Kong contributed 2.13% to the total GDP of the country. Further, exhibitions and trade fairs employ individuals to serve the attendees. This helps to create jobs in various industries such as hotels, restaurants, airlines, retail, and entertainment which directly contribute to the economy.

"The number of inbound and outbound business travelers has been growing at a rapid pace, which is increasing the number of exhibition visitors across the world. The increase in business trips can also be attributed to the growing business expansion by companies across the world. The introduction of low-cost air travel and hotel accommodation are also significantly contributing to the increase in the number of business travelers. These factors will significantly impact the growth of the exhibition organizing market during the forecast period," says an analyst at Technavio.

Exhibition organizers and different players are focusing on introducing novel ideas and techniques to retain their market share and provide guests with new and innovative services. For instance, various exhibition organizers and hotels link their software with social media profiles of guests. This helps them deliver services according to the guests' requirements.

This exhibition organizing industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several exhibition organizing manufacturers including

Fiera Milano SpA

GL Events

Informa PLC

ITE Group PLC

MCH Group AG

RELX Group plc

