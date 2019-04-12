REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Annual Report 2018

Fornebu, Norway - April 12, 2019: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) has published its Annual Report for 2018. The Annual Report is attached hereto.



The report is also available for download on REC Silicon's website: www.recsilicon.com/investors



About REC Silicon

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.



For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com



