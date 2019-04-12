The global e-commerce logistics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 11% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The global e-commerce logistics market will post a CAGR of close to 11% during the period 2019-2023

Cross-border e-commerce has been increasing significantly in countries such as the US, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, France, Mexico, and India. Retailers get the opportunity to expand their businesses outside their often-saturated home market and tap into newer markets through cross-border e-commerce. As logistics play an essential role in the movement of goods from one country to another, the growth of cross-border trade will simultaneously increase the demand for e-commerce logistics during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the automation of e-commerce logistics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global e-commerce logistics market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global e-commerce logistics market: Technological advances in e-commerce logistics

In recent years, the e-commerce logistics market has been witnessing constant technological advancements, which have been creating new opportunities for the vendors in the market. For instance, blockchain technology, which was launched recently has revolutionized e-commerce logistics. The use of blockchain technology offers efficient and cost-saving business operations for e-commerce logistics companies. By using the smart contracts in the blockchain, customs clearance becomes quicker and more efficient as it helps to reduce the processing time for goods at customs checkpoints. Likewise, advances in printed electronics technology are making e-commerce logistics economical by reducing the previously prohibitive costs associated with this technology. Such technological advancements are expected to positively impact the growth of the e-commerce logistics market during the forecast period.

"With the expansion of digital payments, cheaper and faster mobile Internet connections, and growing comfort level with shopping online is leading to the growth of the e-commerce industry which is encouraging a surge of new entrants in the market. A large number of e-commerce start-ups are emerging in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and Mexico. This will propel the growth of the e-commerce logistics market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global e-commerce logistics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global e-commerce logistics market by service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The transportation segment held the largest e-commerce logistics market share in 2018. This is due to the increasing use of different modes of transport such as road, rail, air, and water. The importance of transportation is growing in the e-commerce logistics process as various large and small logistics companies are focusing on last-mile delivery.

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 28%, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. The dominant market share of APAC can be attributed to the rise in population in the region, which has created an increase in the overall demand for goods through the online channel.

