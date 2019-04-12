The global email hosting services market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 21% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio However, the market is expected to decelerate as the year-over-year growth is projected to decrease over the forecast period.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the implementation of a BYOD policy. The adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy, in conjunction with cloud services, is increasing across the world. Businesses with cloud-based systems are adopting the BYOD policy to enable an efficient work culture and to provide their employees with access to the office system from home. This allows the employees to access the required data, files, and emails over the cloud. The BYOD policy implementation enables flexible working timings, resulting in cost benefits for companies. BYOD policies can be secured by implementing mobile device management (MDM), applying strong access protocols, performing cloud and disk data encryption, and supporting with antivirus protection. Thus, the implementation of the BYOD policy is expected to fuel the growth of the global email hosting services market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of AI will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global email hosting services market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global email hosting services market: Growing adoption of AI

Hosted email solutions powered by an artificial intelligence (Al) platform enable communication via digital assistants. This enables users to access important emails, meeting schedules and calendars hands-free. Al can help compose, edit, prioritize, and schedule emails through voice commands.

Moreover, an Al platform can learn the email habits and patterns, facilitating better organization of inboxes with multi-level clustering. For instance, players are providing Al-based feature for applications, that feature sorting emails and determining important and high-priority emails and notifying the user. Therefore, such features are expected to boost the growth of the overall global market, during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing adoption of AI, the rising adoption of cloud-based services is one other factor that is expected to drive the growth of the market as large companies are adopting cloud computing solutions to reduce costs and to achieve scalability and flexibility in their business operations. The other benefits of adopting cloud-based email solutions are simplified administration, remote access, and data security. Therefore, such factors are expected to boost the growth of the overall global market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global email hosting services market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global email hosting services market by type (webmail and hosted mail) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the implementation of BYOD policies with enhanced device security and email security solutions.

