

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said Friday that the Group delivered 998,900 vehicles to its customers worldwide in March 2019, down 4.3 percent from 1.04 million vehicles in the same period of the prior year. The company attributed the lower deliveries to weaker auto markets in China and South America.



The company recorded a 0.6 percent increase in vehicle deliveries in Europe and a 3.7 percent increase in North America vehicle deliveries. However, this could not compensate for a 9.9 percent decline in deliveries in the Asia-Pacific region and a 10.2 percent decline in South America.



In China, the company's most important single market in the Asia Pacific region, the cut in the VAT rate that came into effect in April, combined with the trade conflict with the U.S, heightened customers' reluctance to buy in the month.



However, the 9.4 percent drop in deliveries by Group brands in China was less significant than shrinkage in the overall market, and the Group once again grew market shares. In total, 324,900 customers took delivery of a new vehicle in China.



At 8.2 percent, growth in the U.S. was stronger, with 62,500 customers taking delivery of their new Group vehicle in March, Volkswagen noted.



Volkswagen said it ended a challenging first quarter with deliveries exceeding 2.6 million vehicles and high order backlogs. The company delivered 2.61 million vehicles in the first quarter, down 2.8 percent from 2.68 million vehicles in the year-ago period.



Looking ahead, Volkswagen said it is somewhat more optimistic, particularly as regards the second half of the year.



