We live in a data-intensive world, where data is everywhere and the insights obtained from them are powerful enough to bring about major transformations across industries. However, the real challenge lies in gathering and examining the datasets to extract meaningful insights that can help make impactful business decisions. AI and advanced analytics techniques leverage advanced computing algorithms and data science to optimize, automate, and find value in data.

"If you're one among the millions of organizations looking to embrace key trends in AI and analytics, it's essential to set the first foot forward by starting with a well-thought-out business plan," says an advanced analytics expert from Quantzig.

Top AI and Analytics Trends: What's in store this year?

The convergence of AI and analytics



In today's complex business scenario, analytics dashboarding and BI require specific skills and knowledge on technology, statistics, and data science. AI and analytics leverage the use of machine learning algorithms and have the potential to bring about major transformations across industries.



Digital twins and IoT to optimize complex environments



AI and analytics are crucial to the development of digital twins, which are nothing but digital replicas of physical processes, like production lines in factories. The rise of digital twins in 2019 signifies more business establishments will generate predictive insights that will empower them to anticipate and address issues even before they arise.

Mixed reality gains momentum



The rise of augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality have given rise to the concept of augmented analytics that uses natural language processing and machine learning to analyze sensor data. Combining the elements of virtual and augmented reality can help businesses to improve the efficiency of several processes.

