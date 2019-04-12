

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) expects full-year 2019 operating performance to exceed its record results in 2018.



Speaking at the company's annual general meeting Chief Executive Michael Manley said he is confident that the company will successfully deliver on its guidance for this year.



The company expects continued strong performance in NAFTA and LATAM, with higher year-over-year adjusted EBIT and margin.



Manley said the company expects to generate industrial free cash flows in excess of 1.5 billion euros in 2019, lower year-over-year due to higher capex spending to support electrification strategy and the renewal and expansion of product portfolio.



As previous announced, the Board of Directors is recommending, for the first time in nearly ten years, to reward shareholders with the reinstatement of an annual ordinary dividend, commencing this quarter with the planned payment of 0.65 euros per share on May 2nd.



