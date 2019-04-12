The "Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN): 2019 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world hydrogen cyanide market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for hydrogen cyanide.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of hydrogen cyanide
- It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast
- Comprehensive data showing hydrogen cyanide capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on hydrogen cyanide manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of hydrogen cyanide in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Hydrogen cyanide market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: HYDROGEN CYANIDE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. HYDROGEN CYANIDE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. HYDROGEN CYANIDE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World hydrogen cyanide capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World hydrogen cyanide production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Hydrogen cyanide consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Hydrogen cyanide global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Hydrogen cyanide prices in the world market
4. HYDROGEN CYANIDE EUROPEAN MARKET ANALYSIS
- Total capacity in Europe by country
- Production in Europe by country
- Manufacturers in Europe
- Consumption in Europe
- Export and import in Europe
5. HYDROGEN CYANIDE NORTH AMERICAN MARKET ANALYSIS
- Total capacity in North America by country
- Production in North America by country
- Manufacturers in North America
- Consumption in North America
- Export and import in North America
6. HYDROGEN CYANIDE LATIN AMERICAN MARKET ANALYSIS
- Total capacity in Latin America by country
- Production in Latin America by country
- Manufacturers in Latin America
- Consumption in Latin America
- Export and import in Latin America
7. HYDROGEN CYANIDE MARKET PROSPECTS
7.1. Hydrogen cyanide capacity and production forecast up to 2023
- Global production forecast
- On-going projects
7.2. Hydrogen cyanide consumption forecast up to 2023
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
7.3. Hydrogen cyanide prices forecast up to 2023
8. KEY COMPANIES IN THE HYDROGEN CYANIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE
9. HYDROGEN CYANIDE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
- Hydrogen cyanide feedstock capacity worldwide
- Trends in hydrogen cyanide feedstock markets globally
- Prices for hydrogen cyanide feedstock
10. HYDROGEN CYANIDE END-USE SECTOR
10.1. Consumption by application
10.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
