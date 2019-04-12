The global bronchoscopes market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Technological advancements have expanded the applications of bronchoscopy in the diagnosis of various airway and lung diseases. There is an increase in the application of bronchoscopy methods over the past decade. For instance, TBNA is used in the staging of lung cancer and the diagnosis of peripheral lung cancer. Similarly, AFB is used for the early detection of lung cancer. The use of flexible bronchoscopy is increasing in critical care and anesthesia. This has become a standard of care in examining, diagnosing, and handling critical care patients. The expanding application of bronchoscopy to diagnose various diseases will drive global bronchoscopes market growth during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global bronchoscopes market 2019-2023also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for disposable bronchoscopes as one of the key emerging trends in the global bronchoscopes market.

Global bronchoscopes market: Increasing demand for disposable bronchoscopes

Disposable or single-use bronchoscopes are replacing conventional bronchoscopes as they are economical and minimize the risk of infections. Disposable bronchoscopes do not involve reprocessing turnaround time and eliminate the need for sterilization. The increasing demand has encouraged many vendors to offer single-use bronchoscopes. Ambu recently introduced its third-generation disposable bronchoscopes in different sizes. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved Verathon's single-use flexible bronchoscope, GlideScope BFlex for sale in the US.

"Vendors are focusing on developing bronchoscopes that are easy to operate, have high credibility, with better image processing capabilities. PENTAX Medical, a subsidiary to HOYA, already offers a bronchoscope that delivers bright, clear, high-definition (HD) images for detailed visualization of the pulmonary system. The device has a shorter sterilization time that allows physicians to it continuously throughout the day. Such technological advancements by vendors will drive the market's growth over the forecast period," says an analyst at Technavio.

Global bronchoscopes market: Segmentation analysis

This market report segments the global bronchoscopes market by product (flexible bronchoscopes and rigid bronchoscopes) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

North America led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 38%, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The dominance of North America can be attributed to the presence of established vendors, advanced healthcare infrastructure, increased healthcare expenditure, and high awareness of lung cancer and pulmonary diseases among people in the region.

